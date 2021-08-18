Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates, won their sixth in a row overall, and are now three games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets 6-2. AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. The Pirates were limited to three hits in losing their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.