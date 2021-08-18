Dozier homer helps Royals to 3rd straight win over Astros

AP National Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League. Nicky Lopez had three hits for the Royals. Domingo Tapia earned the victory and Scott Barlow picked up his seventh save. Taylor took the loss.