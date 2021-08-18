Philipsen wins another Vuelta stage, Elissonde grabs lead

AP National Sports

ALBACETE, Spain (AP) — Jasper Philipsen has secured his second stage win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta, while Rein Taaramae lost the leader’s red jersey to Kenny Elissonde after crashing for the second straight day. Philipsen prevailed at the final sprint of the fifth stage, which finished in Albacete in southeastern Spain. Philipsen of Belgium also won the second stage of the three-week Grand Tour race. Fabio Jakobsen was second on Wednesday. Elissonde opened a five-second gap to two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic in the overall standings.