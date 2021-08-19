Ogwumike’s putback lifts Sparks over Dream

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had a putback of a missed 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to help the Los Angeles Sparks edge the Atlanta Dream 66-64. Atlanta made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions — by Aari McDonald and Crystal Bradford — to tie it at 64 with 25.6 left. Kristi Toliver dribbled down the clock and attempted a long 3-pointer that hit off the back and front of the rim. Ogwumike grabbed the rebound in traffic and ignored the inadvertent shot-clock buzzer to put it off the glass and in. Ogwumike finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Los Angeles. Courtney Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Atlanta.