AP Top 25 Podcast: Preseason poll review; SEC preview

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The preseason AP Top 25 college football is out and Alabama will pick up where it left off last season as No. 1 in the country.

On the latest episodes of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Rece Davis of ESPN’s “College GameDay” joins AP’s Ralph Russo to review the preseason rankings and how he voted.

Plus, in a separate episode, Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network previews the Southeastern Conference and which teams can challenge the Crimson Tide.

Davis was among a handful of voters who picked Oklahoma as the No. 1 team in the country to start the season. He explains why the Sooners got the nod over Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

Ranking teams in the preseason is part science, part art and part gut feeling, Davis says. We review his ballot for spots where his opinion diverges from consensus.

The SEC has at least two national title contenders in Alabama and Georgia. Texas A&M is expected to have its best team under coach Jimbo Fisher as well.

Cubelic explains why this could be the year the Bulldogs break through.

