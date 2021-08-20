D’Arnaud HR backs Fried shutout as Braves beat Orioles 3-0

AP National Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee. Baltimore’s losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21.