Ernie Els eagles 18th for share of Boeing Classic lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Ernie Els made a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 66-under 66 and a share of the Boeing Classic lead Friday with Woody Austin and Billy Mayfair. Els also had six birdies and two bogeys at Snoqualmie Ridge. The 51-year-old South African star, a four-time major champion, won both of his PGA Tour Champions titles in 2020. Austin birdied three of the last four holes and had had nine birdies and three bogeys. Mayfair rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 18. Davis Love III closed with a bogey to drop into a tie for fourth at 67 with 2018 winner Scott Parel and 2017 champion Jerry Kelly, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader.