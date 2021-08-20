Indiana beats Dallas for 2nd road win this season

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danielle Robinson converted a go-ahead, three-point play with 7.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever rallied to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81. Indiana won on the road for just the second time this season — in 11 attempts. Trailing 81-80 with 25.8 seconds left, Robinson dribbled down the clock and drove the right side of the lane before getting fouled by Marina Mabrey and making the layup. After a timeout, Dallas got it to Arike Ogunbowale but her jumper from the wing was long and the Wings couldn’t get off another shot after getting the offensive rebound. Robinson led six Indiana players in double figures with 18 points.