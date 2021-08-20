Keller, Polanco spark Pirates to 4-0 win over Cardinals

AP National Sports

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth. Keller walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29. He had allowed 10 earned runs across 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Three relievers covered the final four innings to preserve the shutout.