Ridder and No. 8 Cincinnati hope to crash playoff party

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder returns for his senior season looking to take on more of a leadership role. His numbers speak for themselves. He has 6,905 career passing yards and 57 career touchdowns. Now coach Luke Fickell expects him to put the team on his back. The No. 8 Bearcats aim to be the first non-Power Five program to crash the College Football Playoff party. Cincinnati returns 16 starters from last year’s squad, which went 9-1 and lost 24-21 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Bearcats open at home Sept. 4 against Miami of Ohio.