Inter Miami wins 4th straight at home, 3-1 over Toronto FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had two assists and Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night. Miami extended its record home winning streak to four, winning by more than one goal at home for the first time in the franchise’s two-year history. Robbie Robinson also scored for Miami. Nick Marsman lost his shutout on an own goal, a poor header by Kieran Gibbs on a long free kick into the box in the 62nd minute.