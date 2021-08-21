LEADING OFF: Ohtani in spotlight for Little League Classic

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani figures to be the center of attention as the Angels and Indians travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the annual Little League Classic. The two-way star with a major league-leading 40 home runs is expected to DH for Los Angeles. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will also be on hand, although he’s still on the injured list with a right calf injury. Trout anticipates Ohtani will be an easy favorite among the 12-year-olds gathered in Williamsport for the tournament. Also, the Dodgers will try to cap 10 days filled with dominance over the Mets with one last victory.