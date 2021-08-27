AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement needs NBA approval before it can be completed.

ESPN first reported the three-way swap.

The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

Markkanen averaged 13,6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club. He was the No. 7 overall pick by Minnesota in 2017.

Nance joined the Cavs in the 2017-18 season, coming over in a trade from the Lakers to play for the same as his father Larry Sr., who was an All-Star with Cleveland.

