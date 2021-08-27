Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Columbus won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws. Berry tied it at 2 in the 81st minute when goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer failed to wrap it up and punched a short tap in off the ricochet. In the 83rd minute, Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla attempted to clear Vermeer’s save, but deflected the ball off Berry’s thigh and into the net.