Joaquín Correa scores 2 on dream debut for Inter Milan

AP National Sports

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Joaquín Correa has enjoyed a dream debut for Inter Milan. He came on as a substitute and scored twice as the defending champion beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A on Friday. It was 1-1 in Verona when visiting coach Simone Inzaghi brought on Correa for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martínez with 15 minutes of normal time remaining. Correa scored in the 83rd when he headed in a cross from Matteo Darmian and then sealed the win in injury time. He only joined from Lazio on Thursday. Defender Nahuel Molina led Udinese to a 3-0 win over newly promoted Venezia.