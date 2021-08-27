Skylar Diggins-Smith helps Mercury beat Liberty 80-64

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points and Diana Taurasi added 19 to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 80-64. Phoenix was missing star center Brittney Griner, who sprained her left ankle with just over a minute left in the meeting Wednesday between these two teams. Coach Sandy Brondello said before the game that she wasn’t too concerned and that Griner should be back soon. Natasha Howard led New York with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.