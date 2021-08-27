Spanish league goes to CAS over World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to defend its clubs after they blocked players from taking part in World Cup qualifiers in South America. The league says it will also file a lawsuit against FIFA in Swiss courts “for infraction of competition rules.” The league says FIFA is infringing its “own statutes and regulations” by forcing teams to release players for World Cup qualifiers for more than 10 days. It’s not yet clear if CAS will find the league’s appeal admissible. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe.