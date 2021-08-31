Diggins-Smith, Mercury top Sky 103-83, win 7th straight game

AP National Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 20 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 103-83 to win their seventh straight game, Kia Nurse added 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner returned from a one-game absence (ankle) to score 18 points. Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points. Phoenix (16-10) clinched a playoff berth earlier in the evening with losses by the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 18 points. The Sky (14-13) had their three-game win streak snapped.