Padres’ Blake Snell loses gem in 7th inning against Angels

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels before walking two batters and allowing a two-run single to Jo Adell on his 96th pitch. Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter this year, which would’ve topped the record of eight set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted. Joe Musgrove began the no-hit parade this year, pitching the first no-no in San Diego history in his second start for his hometown team.