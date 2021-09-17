Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Cádiz has held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league. Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo. Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaídos Stadium. Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.