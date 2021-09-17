Sign of times: Jets defense out to eliminate explosive plays

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh drew up a poster for himself seven years ago as an assistant in Jacksonville to serve as a reminder that the game plan is to allow opposing offenses no explosive plays. Now the New York Jets head coach, Saleh has passed along that hand-drawn artwork to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to remind him of the team’s goal on defense. In New York’s 19-14 loss at Carolina last Sunday, the Jets allowed five such passes, including Sam Darnold’s 57-yard TD toss to Robby Anderson, and three such runs. The focus Sunday against New England will be shutting down as many of those plays as possible.