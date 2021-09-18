Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:15 PM

Young’s late pick slams door on Alcorn St. in S. Alabama win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Walker ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and South Alabama rallied and then held off Alcorn State for 28-21 win. Tre Young intercepted the Braves’ Felix Harper in the end zone with 1:55 left to preserve the lead. Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Jaguars tied it at 14-all on Walker’s 13-yard run with 12:12 to left in the third quarter before taking the lead for good on his 35-yard scoring run not even two minutes later. Harper finished with 265 yards passing and CJ Bolar caught five passes for 128 yards for the Braves.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content