Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.