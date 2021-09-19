Powers scores 27, Lynx keep Mystics out of playoffs 83-77

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to knock the Washington Mystics out of the playoff contention with an 83-77 win. Needing a win to secure the eighth seed, the Mystics cut a 12-point deficit with less than 4 1/2 minutes to go to 79-77 when Ariel Atkins made two free throws. Layshia Clarendon made two free throws with 27.5 seconds to pay and Powers followed with two more following a turnover to seal the win. Natasha Cloud scored 22 points for Washington.