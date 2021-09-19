Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts enters transfer portal

AP National Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team. Roberts is a freshman who hadn’t played in either of the Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31. The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford. Roberts signed with Wisconsin in December as a consensus three-star recruit.