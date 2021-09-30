Red Sox lose to Orioles again, tied for second AL wild card

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles’ 6-2 win. Baltimore has lost 107 games this year but took two of three in this series against Boston — welcome news for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Yankees. The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League’s second wild card. Boston trails the New York by two games for the first wild card and leads Toronto by one.