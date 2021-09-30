Virginia escapes at Miami, hanging on to win 30-28

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami’s struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28. Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright. The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter. Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a TD pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1).