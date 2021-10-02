Defense gives Rhode Island 27-20 win over Stony Brook in OT

AP National Sports

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Andre Blackett stuffed Ty Son Lawson on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line to secure Rhode Island’s first-ever win over Stony Brook, 27-20 in overtime. The Rams broke a seven-game skid against Stony Brook after seven losses since joining the Colonial Athletic Association. Rhode Island, ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches’ poll, missed field goals of 45 and 51 yards on their last two possessions of regulation, the second coming on the final play. The Rams got the ball first in overtime, and after a 2-yard loss, Kasim Hill hit Caleb Warren over the middle for a touchdown.