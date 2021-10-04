Amazing Ohtani can’t lift Angels from 7-year playoff drought

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani just completed arguably the most remarkable single season by any player in the past century of baseball. And not even his two-way brilliance was enough to lift the Los Angeles Angels from their now-customary spot in the bottom half of the American League. The Angels have six straight losing seasons and seven straight nonplayoff seasons. No team in the majors has a longer active losing streak. Only two teams have missed the playoffs in more consecutive seasons than the Halos, who have finished higher than third in the AL West just once since 2014.