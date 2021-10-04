Fernandez, Stephens, Muguruza on Billie Jean King Cup teams

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Barbora Krejcikova are among the players named to the 12 teams at next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals. U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will lead Canada’s roster. Defending champion France returns Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro from the group that won the event in 2019. The 2020 edition was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Matches will be played in Prague on Nov. 1-6. The host Czech Republic will be led by 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Krejcikova.