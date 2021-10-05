Cowboys cutting LB Jaylon Smith with looming $9.2M guarantee

AP National Sports

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury. Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety. Cutting Smith won’t save the Cowboys any money on his $9.8 million salary cap figure this year. It protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.