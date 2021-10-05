Michail Antonio to skip Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier at US

AP National Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England. He cited “the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present” and adds “I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.” Antonio’s parents are from Jamaica. The 31-year-old made his national team debut against Panama on Sept. 5.