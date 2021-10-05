Red Sox leave Martinez off WC roster; Yanks start Urshela

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was left off the Red Sox roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the New York Yankees, two days after he twisted his ankle running out to the field in a rare defensive appearance. New York, meanwhile, had Gio Urshela starting at third base two days after he took a terrifying crash into the visiting dugout while catching a foul ball in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay that clinched the Yankees a postseason berth. Martinez slipped on second base while taking his position between innings Sunday.