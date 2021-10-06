Argentina coach Scaloni supports biennial World Cup proposal

AP National Sports

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has expressed support for having biennial World Cups, saying it would benefit South American teams by cutting down on lengthy qualifying campaigns. FIFA is pushing a plan to stage its showcase tournament every two years instead of every four years, but the proposal has been widely criticized by soccer officials in both Europe and South America. However, Scaloni said the change “could bring benefits” by improving the format of South American qualifiers, which currently has a 10-team round robin competition that goes on for two years. Scaloni said “it is an idea that I like.”