At least Pro Picks handles knockout pool and upset specials

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

One week after a monumental performance by Pro Picks, it was more like Prodigious Misses, with bad choices across the board. At least we’ve survived in knockout pools and, somehow, have hit on every upset special to win outright. The challenge for any prognosticator is to rebound quickly. Unfortunately, the Week 5 schedule provides far too many tossups, starting with Thursday night, when the Rams and Seahawks of the powerful NFC West meet in Seattle. The Seahawks come off a significant victory at San Francisco — no, we didn’t get that one right. Los Angeles was manhandled by visiting Arizona, another one we got wrong.