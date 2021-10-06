Dodgers leave Buehler off wild-card roster; Cards add Yepez

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers left pitcher Walker Buehler off their roster for the one-game wild-card playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals. Buehler would start Game 1 of the NL Division Series if the Dodgers advance. They added four players to the roster — Billy McKinney, Zach McKinstry, Luke Raley and Steven Souza Jr. The Cardinals left pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ off their roster. They added Juan Yepez as an injury replacement. The Dodgers are carrying 10 pitchers and the Cardinals are carrying 12 for the winner-take-all game.