Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media. Meyer says several members of the team’s leadership council have expressed their support. Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded the Meyer for his actions at the bar last weekend. The 57-year-old Meyer was captured on camera with a young woman. One clip showed her dancing close to Meyer’s lap. A more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.