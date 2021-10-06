Linebacker Jamie Collins returning for 3rd stint with Pats

AP National Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a new deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to his agent. Collins signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions in 2020, but was released on Sept. 28. This will be his third stint with New England. He has 25 1/2 sacks in his career and is expected to provide some support at linebacker after Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.