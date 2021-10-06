NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season. It’s a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the restart bubble and has remained since. Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers. The NBA is also testing for what it calls “drugs of abuse” such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to suspend random marijuana tests will continue for at least another year.