No. 4 Penn State committed to running back timeshare

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin has always liked to use a lot of running backs and he’d like to see one assert himself eventually this year. Not only would more big plays in the running game help balance out the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ offense, they’d certainly come in handy against No. 3 Iowa’s hard-nosed defense on Saturday. Penn State will head to Iowa City with four backs — Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, John Lovett and Devyn Ford —who’ve split reps with mixed results. The Nittany Lions rank 11th in the Big Ten and 93rd in the country in rushing. Although they’re coming off their best outing of the season, they’ve managed just 132.6 rushing yards per game.