Pacers deal injured Sumner to Nets, sign Wanamaker to deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick. Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13. The 25-year-old Vaulet has played most of his pro career in his home country of Argentina and Spain. He is expected to play this season in Greece. Indiana also signed NBA veteran Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal.