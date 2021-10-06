Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in ’23

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED and KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The moves comes after Gilmore and the Patriots couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, an injury which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.