Saban: Alabama LB Sanders likely to miss game with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders is likely to miss the Texas A&M game with a hand injury. Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Sanders is “probably going to be out for this game” for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Saban says the starting linebacker needed surgery on his injured hand. Saban says Sanders could be “game to game for a few weeks.” Alabama had already lost starting linebacker Christopher Allen with a fractured foot sustained in the opener against Miami. Sanders had replaced Allen, who is likely out for the season. Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell are in line for more playing time.