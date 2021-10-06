Saints seek to ramp up pass rush vs. Washington, Heinicke

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan figures he and the rest of New Orleans’ defensive front should disrupt quarterbacks more than they have lately. Jordan doesn’t have a sack through the first four games of 2021 after racking up 48 during the previous four seasons. Meanwhile the Saints’ six sacks as a team ties for second to last in the NFL. Saints coach Sean Payton says he’s not grading his defense based on the number of sacks, but wants them to understand each week’s unique plan to disrupt opponents’ passing games. The Saints visit Washington and mobile QB Taylor Heinicke this Sunday.