Thomas to IR, Reyes could be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Thomas’ absence for at least the next three games could open the door for Sammis Reyes to become the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. He finally feels at home in the area after a decade of moving around.