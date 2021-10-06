Union Berlin bans fan after antisemitic abuse

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has identified a person it says was one of the perpetrators of antisemitic abuse against Maccabi Haifa fans and banned him from the club’s grounds and premises indefinitely. Union says it has also contacted the German soccer federation to register a nationwide stadium ban against the individual. He is accused of taking part in the antisemitic abuse of the Israeli team’s fans during their Europa Conference League game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sept. 30. Union president Dirk Zingler says “there is no tolerance whatsoever for discrimination at Union Berlin.” The Bundesliga club did not name the fan.