After Rahm struggles, Cabrera Bello wins Spanish Open

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafa Cabrera Bello prevailed in a Spanish duel with Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 to finish tied at 19 under with Arnaus, who closed with a 4-under 67 and fell just short of his first European Tour victory. It was the fourth European Tour victory for Cabrera Bello and first since 2017. Rahm was a two-time defending champion at the Spanish Open. He couldn’t make a move in the final round and shot a 2-under 69 that left him tied for 17th.