No. 11 Kentucky loses DT Oxendine with lower leg injury

AP National Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained in the No. 11 Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU. Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower extremity injury. The announcement comes as Oxendine was named Southeastern Conference co-defensive line player of the week after the sophomore recorded two sacks among three tackles in the win over LSU.