Chargers and Ravens meet in matchup of division leaders

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup pitting two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the sport in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. It’s also a game between two teams that have been tested in close contests and have come through often enough to lead their divisions. Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 win over Cleveland last week. Jackson’s stat line in an overtime victory over Indianapolis was similar with 442 yards passing and four TDs. Neither quarterback was intercepted.