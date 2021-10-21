Braves get Soler back in NLCS Game 5 after COVID-19 absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series after he was sidelined following a positive COVID-19 test. Soler struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, his first at-bat of the series. The Braves still lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven playoff. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, where the NL East champion Braves get two more chances to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999. Soler hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season.